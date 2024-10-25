Teens charged in hit-and-run crash that killed 70-year-old man in St. Pete: SPPD

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — The St. Petersburg Police Department (SPPD) said that five boys between the ages of 12 and 15 are being charged in the hit-and-run crash that killed a 70-year-old man on Monday (October 21).

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department (SPPD), a Jeep SUV reported stolen earlier in the day was speeding north on 12th Street South before turning west onto 9th Avenue South around 8 p.m.

The Jeep then hit Edward Webb, 70, who was crossing 9th Avenue South before fleeing the scene. Webb later died of his injuries at Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital.

The suspect then abandoned the vehicle at 9th Avenue South and 14th Street South.

Police identified the driver of the stolen Jeep as a 14-year-old boy on October 25. There were four passengers ages 12, 13, 14, and 15.

The driver is being charged with murder in the third degree, vehicular homicide leaving the scene, driving without a license causing death, and grand theft motor vehicle.

The passengers are all being charged with murder in the third degree and grand theft motor vehicle.