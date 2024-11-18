Watch Now
Teen arrested for threatening Pinellas County Commissioner over Rays stadium

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A teenager was arrested after authorities say he threatened to kill Pinellas County Commissioner Chris Latvala.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said the 17-year-old responded to a thread on X (formerly Twitter) about the new Tampa Bay Rays stadium and tagged Latvala's account, stating, "I live 5 minutes from him. I'm gonna go to his house and blow his head off with my short-barreled."

PCSO detectives then launched an investigation, and the teenager turned himself in at the Pinellas County Juvenile Assessment Center.

He was charged with one count of written threats to kill.

Pinellas County commissioner feels betrayed by Rays' for 2025

After a month of speculation, the Rays announced Thursday it will play at George M. Steinbrenner Field next season, which is also the spring training home of the New York Yankees. Latvala believes the team should have played next season at a minor league ballpark in Pinellas County.

Pinellas County commissioner feels betrayed by Rays' decision to play in Tampa for 2025

