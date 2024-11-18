Teen arrested for threatening Pinellas County Commissioner over Rays stadium

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A teenager was arrested after authorities say he threatened to kill Pinellas County Commissioner Chris Latvala.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said the 17-year-old responded to a thread on X (formerly Twitter) about the new Tampa Bay Rays stadium and tagged Latvala's account, stating, "I live 5 minutes from him. I'm gonna go to his house and blow his head off with my short-barreled."

PCSO detectives then launched an investigation, and the teenager turned himself in at the Pinellas County Juvenile Assessment Center.

He was charged with one count of written threats to kill.