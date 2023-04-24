Taylen Mosley, 2, died from drowning, medical examiner says

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A toddler who was found dead in Lake Maggiore last month following the murder of his mother drowned, authorities announced Monday.

A frantic search for 2-year-old Taylen Mosley ended after his body was found in the mouth of an alligator in Lake Maggiore on March 31. His mother, Pashun Jeffery, 20, was found stabbed to death in their apartment the day before.

St. Pete Police said the Pinellas County Medical Examiner determined Taylen drowned.

Thomas Mosley, 21, is facing two counts of first-degree murder in the death of his son and Jeffrey.

Jeffrey's family became concerned on March 30 after they didn't hear from her. The family said they last saw Jeffrey and Taylen the evening before, around 5:30 p.m. when Jeffrey hosted a birthday party for Thomas.

Neighbors later said that they heard a commotion that night around 8:30 p.m.

Police said Jeffrey's family called the management at her apartment complex on March 30, which led to the discovery of her body. An affidavit stated she suffered more than 100 stab wounds.

After her body was found, authorities immediately launched the search for Taylen, which ended 24 hours later when he was found in the lake.

According to court documents, on the night of March 29, the night Jeffrey was killed, Thomas Mosley went to his mother's house with severe cuts on his hands and arms. He later checked himself into the hospital.

During the search for Taylen, authorities said Thomas was a person of interest and he was not talking to them.

Thomas was arrested on March 31.