New info on timeline leading to the murders of St. Pete mother and toddler

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — We’re learning new details about the St. Pete father charged in the killing of his 2-year-old son and the toddler's mother.

“It’s just really, really, really sad that we lose a 20-year-old and her 2-year-old son,” said Charlie Barber, a resident of the Lincoln Shores Apartment complex for seven years.

Neighbors are in disbelief that something so tragic can happen so close to home.

“I had never seen her or her child. So, it was shocking to come out on Thursday afternoon and see all the activity,” said Barber.

We’re learning more details about the timeline leading up to the murders. According to court documents, Pashun Jeffrey hosted a birthday party for Thomas Mosely on Wednesday. When the party was over, the only people that were left were Pashun, Thomas and their son, Taylen.

Later that night, Thomas arrived at his mother’s house with severe cuts on his hands and arms. The next day, Pashun’s family asked the apartment’s management to check her apartment after not hearing from her, and that’s when they found Pashun dead with more than 100 knife wounds.

St. Pete Police

“You know, there’s mental illness everywhere in the world. You know, I’m just horrified, devastated, and words can’t even describe what we’re all feeling in the neighborhood here,” said Roger Dannic, a resident of the apartment complex.

On Friday, investigators found 2-year-old Taylen dead in an alligator’s mouth in Lake Maggiore near Dell Holmes Park. Thomas Mosley is charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

“Things like that don’t seem to happen here. So, it was just overwhelming. Super sad to hear what happened with the kid,” said Jacqlyn Baughman, a resident of the apartment complex.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help in paying for two funerals. Click here if you’d like to help.