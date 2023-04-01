Missing St. Pete toddler's body found in alligators' mouth in pond

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — After over 24 hours of searching, St. Pete Police confirmed a missing 2-year-old boy was found dead Friday evening and his father now faces two counts of first-degree murder.

The body of Taylen Mosley was found by Dell Holmes Park, on Lake Maggiore. Authorities said they spotted an alligator with an object in his mouth, which turned out to be Taylen.

The toddler had been missing since his mother's body was found in an apartment Thursday afternoon.

Police said the body of Pashun Jeffery, 20, was found around 2:30 p.m. after being stabbed multiple times Thursday at the Lincoln Shores Apartments, according to police.

St. Pete Police immediately began searching for her son, Taylen Mosley, 2.

An investigation revealed that Taylen's father was at Jeffery's apartment with cuts on his hands and arms around 9 p.m. on Wednesday, St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway added during a presser on Friday. He then left and checked himself into a hospital, where Chief Holloway said he remains today.

"I can tell you it's a very violent homicide scene within the apartment, but we cannot find the 2-year-old, so right now, that is our main concern," said Police Chief Anthony Holloway.

St. Pete Police said Jeffery's family became concerned when they did not hear from her on Thursday. Her family told police they last saw her and her child alive around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

"They contacted maintenance and management here at the apartment complex to go and check on her, so when they went to her apartment, they did go inside and they found her body and she had been killed," said Yolanda Fernandez with the St. Petersburg Police Department.

The St. Pete Police Department said neighbors told police they heard a commotion around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday evening.

Officers searched the mother's vehicle, which was located in the parking lot of the complex, and drones were deployed to search the waters around the complex.