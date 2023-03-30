Watch Now
Toddler missing after mother's body discovered in St. Pete apartment

St. Pete Police said Amber Alert issued for child
Posted at 4:52 PM, Mar 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-30 17:22:40-04

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg Police are looking for a two-year-old boy who is missing after his mother's body was found at the Lincoln Shores Apartments.

St. Petersburg Police said the body of Pashun Jeffery, 20, was found around 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

The toddler, Taylen Mosley, was not found at the apartment, and police said the child could be in danger. St. Pete Police said an Amber Alert has been issued looking for Taylen.

Police asked anyone with information about the whereabouts of the child to call 911 or St. Petersburg Police.

