Tarpon Springs prepares for upcoming Epiphany celebration 2025

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — Generations of families and spectators have enjoyed the Epiphany celebration in Tarpon Springs year after year.

"By the looks of it, I can see there's going to be a lot of people,” said Alexandria Galouzis.

Galouzis is thousands of miles away from home in Sydney, Australia, visiting family in Florida for the holidays while taking in Epiphany too.

"In Australia, we do it as well. It's very popular from all the churches around Sydney-wide,” said Galouzis.

Johanna Gatzoulis, the Director of Media and Public Relations for St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral, estimates between 22,000 to 25,000 people will be attending their event.

Needless to say, it's a huge undertaking.

"It's kind of like a well-oiled machine now,” said Gatzoulis. “We have meetings throughout the year."

Gatzoulis said people can expect a safe event, too.

Tarpon Springs Police told ABC Action News officers will be out for Epiphany on Monday on bikes, patrol cars, and on foot. Police security measures are the same as they normally would be for Epiphany, but they are aware of events across the country.

Of course, if you see something, say something.

"Our police department within Tarpon Springs PD, Pinellas County Sheriff's Department, and even up higher are constantly monitoring what's going on out in the community, and they're utmost of importance is the safety of their citizens,” said Gatzoulis.

Due to the celebration, temporary road closures will occur on Monday, Jan. 6, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Tarpon Springs

It's important to remember that major roads of Alternate US Highway 19, from Pine Street to Lemon Street, and Tarpon Avenue, from Levis Avenue to Spring Boulevard, will be closed, as well as many smaller roads within the area of the procession.

City officials said people should observe posted detours, expect heavy traffic, and yield to pedestrians. There will be no overnight parking Sunday night or during the event within the procession area (Pinellas Ave. between Orange St. and Tarpon Ave.; Tarpon Ave. between Grosse Ave. and the Bayou; Orange St. between Pinellas Ave. and Ring Ave.).