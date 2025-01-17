Tarpon Springs rises to the challenges after Hurricane Helene

PINELLAS COUNTY, fla — Hurricane Helene left Pineapple Street submerged in water, flooding homes and displacing families. Now, as the waters recede, the community is coming together to rebuild, help each other, and find hope amid the destruction.

At the heart of this community stands a unique greenhouse with a putt-putt course in the yard, where Ira Crowe has lived for years. It’s not just his home—it’s a place where people gather, share stories, and seek refuge.

Before the storm, Ira rented out the downstairs units on Airbnb, but the floodwaters changed everything.

When Hurricane Helene hit, the flooding destroyed the two rental units below his home. He said the damage was overwhelming, and it destroyed everything waist down.

“It’s been very tiresome and emotionally exhausting,” Ira said.

Day in and day out, he has been tearing out drywall, painting, and rebuilding cabinets. It is a glimpse into his past life as a contractor.

“It’s a little different when you’re 75 versus 35,” Crowe said.

Now, he is almost done with repairs, but the motivation is not just about restoring the home.

“I have to serve my local population first,” He said

Before the flood he opened his home for families in Ukraine to live for free.

His next tenants to move in will be his neighbors across the street. John Stamper and his wife are facing their own challenges with rebuilding. They are waiting on the proper permits and insurance money before they can get started on repairs.

Their living room is now unrecognizable.

“It’s horrible,” Stamper said as he wiped away his tears.

Once Crowe puts the final touches on his ground floor units, the Stampers will move in, allowing them to be close to home and create some sense of normalcy.

Despite losing his home, the Stampers are finding hope in the kindness of their neighbors.

“It sucks, but the upside is we are okay,” Stamper said