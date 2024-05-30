Tampa Bay seniors write letters of appreciation to active-duty military

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Throughout Military Appreciation Month, we’ve all found our own unique way to thank our heroes in uniform for their service, including our seniors.

Senior Helpers has created a program called Salute to Service, in which seniors write letters of appreciation to our active-duty military throughout the month of May.

“Anything to uplift their spirits and let them know we are thinking about them,” said Brian Hentz, Director of Business Development with Senior Helpers.

Hentz has been traveling to senior communities across Tampa Bay, like American House in St. Pete, encouraging our seniors to use the power of the pen and paper to let our active duty military know we are thankful for everything they do.

Many of the seniors participating in the letter writing are actually veterans themselves.

“They have a special touch knowing they have walked a mile in their shoes, and they know what they are going through,” said Hentz.

“Dear member of our military, it was a long time ago that I once served as you are now, more than 60 years, but I still remember how lonely it can get,” wrote U.S. Marine Corps veteran Bob Haiman.

Haiman said whether you served in 1960 or 2024, the challenges remain the same.

“To be away from home, not knowing what's going to happen next, now knowing where you are going, not knowing what tomorrow is going to bring, it’s great to get those letters,” said Haiman.

Then there’s World War II veteran William Porter. His daughter Lisa was proud to sit alongside her father and write words of encouragement to a new generation of heroes.

“My dad is very patriotic, he raised the flag every single day, he took it down every night, and he is just very proud of all the men and women continuing to serve,” said Lisa.

Thousands of letters will be sent all over the world to every branch of the military thanks to this program. The seniors may not know the names of those who will be reading them, but that certainly doesn’t make them strangers.

“We’re family, Americans are family, we trust each other, we love each other, we support each other any way we possibly can, and Dad is very loyal to that,” said Lisa.

For more information on Senior Helpers, click here.