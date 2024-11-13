Tampa Bay area small businesses recovering from Helene struggle to get financial assistance

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Business owners in the Tampa Bay area are still working to recover weeks after being hit by back-to-back hurricanes, but they're running into roadblocks.

Some are having a hard time getting loans from the Small Business Administration, like George Lewis. He's been waiting for loans from the SBA for weeks.

"I've been checking the internet daily to see when Congress goes back," Lewis said.

His business, the Friendly Fisherman Restaurant, suffered major damage on the first floor.

"We had probably got 6 feet of water downstairs and it took everything with it," he said.

The SBA has been having a hard time issuing loans recently.

The administration has a disclaimer on the website, saying "...new loan offers will be delayed due to a lapse in congressional funding."

According to the SBA, this comes after the administration ran out of money following increased loan demand after Hurricane Helene.

"It's sad that we are having to wait while keeping our businesses closed," Mark Hubbard said.

He owns Hubbard's Marina on Madeira Beach. It was significantly damaged by hurricanes Helene and Milton. He said the loans are necessary to get his business back up and running.

"It would be huge because it may bridge the payroll," Hubbard said. "We can keep everyone employed and we won't need to lay anybody off. We can also get the equipment we need."

Lewis echoed his concerns.

"It would be a big help because there's a lot of equipment to buy," he said.

Business owners said until the SBA receives the money, they are in limbo and are relying on locals for support.

The SBA said congressional leaders have assured it that more funding will be provided once Congress returns this month.

Until then, the second floor of the Friendly Fisherman remains open, and Lewis is holding onto hope.

"Somebody once told me that success teaches you nothing, but adversity teaches you everything," Lewis said. "We've had some adversity adversity, but it's all hands on deck. We will be open before you know it."