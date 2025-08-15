Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Officer catches 1-year-old child thrown into traffic: St. Pete police

ST. PETE, Fla. — A St. Pete police officer came to the aid of a one-year-old child that was thrown into traffic.

The incident happened at the intersection of 15th Avenue South and 34th Street South on Aug. 14.

According to the police report, 21-year-old Treyvon Maynor grabbed the child out of a vehicle, ran into the busy intersection and threw the child off his shoulders behind him.

The child was caught by an officer who ran up as the child was falling to the ground, according to police.

Police booked Maynor on charges of aggravated child abuse, burglary with assault or battery, false imprisonment, and resisting an officer without violence (obstruction).

