Tampa Bay area couple works to restore 98-year-old church in St. Pete

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A couple is trying to save an old church in St. Petersburg that's been abandoned for almost two decades, but they are running into some issues.

It's a passion project for Noam and Irene Krasniansky.

"This place was inaugurated 98 years ago on Thanksgiving Day, which is really cool," Irene said. "I think, like, 850 people came here and it was like a potluck dinner."

Just by looking at it, you can tell that the Euclid Church is abandoned and needs some repairing.

"We have to do structural work because the hurricanes did not do the church well," Noam said. "I mean, this is a church that's important in general for the community."

From rusted walls to broken ceilings, the Krasniansky's have their work cut out for them. They poured their life savings into the church, hoping to preserve its history while also transforming it into a wedding venue and community center.

"We are in a time in our lives where you want to do something meaningful, leave something behind that you feel you made a difference," Noam said.

The couple, however, are running into a few roadblocks. The St. Pete Community Planning and Preservation Commission denied the Krasniansky's request to move forward with the development project.

Noam said commissioners had concerns about noise and parking.

"We did a report where we had over 90 decibels in here, and you couldn't hear it outside," he said. "That was one of the concerns, and we got an engineer to do a sound report."

Noam also said he spoke to nearby business owners and they've agreed to allow people to park on their properties.

"Here you have somebody who is putting their money where their mouth is, wants to save the building, isn't a huge developer, isn't someone who is going to put up shiny gross townhouse condos," Irene said.

ABC Action News contacted the city of St. Pete, and a spokesperson said they cannot comment on the case.

Noam said he's trying to find other ways to move forward with the property.

"The only way this church is going to survive is because you love it and have commitment," he said. "It's not about money. It's something we want to save. It's worth saving."