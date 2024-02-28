Suspect who hit, killed man with car was victim's brother: St. Pete Police

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The suspect of a hit-and-run crash that left one person dead has been identified as the victim's brother, according to police.

The St. Petersburg Police Department said they are searching for Tyree Gland, 34, who they said is wanted for the murder of his brother, Taiwan James Gland, 35.

On Feb. 26, police said they received a call about Taiwan, who was seen lying in the intersection at 7th Avenue South and 12th Street South. When officers arrived, police said they realized it looked like he'd been hit by a car.

An investigation revealed that Tyree struck Taiwan with a vehicle two times, according to police. Rescue was called, but Taiwan died at the scene.

The family of the victim is grieving two recent losses. A family member said she lost both her son and grandson within days of each other, explaining Gland's 18-year-old son died in a shooting last week.

Anyone with information should call St. Petersburg Police at 727-893-7780 or text SPPD and their tip to TIP411.