Suspect charged with 2 counts of first-degree murder in Pinellas Park

The Pinellas Park Police Department has arrested a suspect who allegedly shot and killed two people on Friday. Austin Skonecki, 30, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

At about 11:33 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to a shooting at the 6600 block of 41st St. North in Pinellas Park.

Upon arrival, officers located one victim, identified as John Luke Jr. 35, who was pronounced dead at the scene.,

The second victim, identified as Brian Mikell, 42, was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The police investigation determined that both victims and the suspect knew each other prior to the shooting.

There is no threat to the public, police officials said.

Pinellas Park police detectives are still actively investigating the incident.

No other information was made available.