Suspect arrested after hit-and-run crash near St. Pete elementary school

Posted at 9:00 PM, Feb 29, 2024
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A Florida man was arrested after allegedly hitting his brother with a car and killing him on February 26th.

According to St. Petersburg police, Tyree Gland was arrested in the 1900 block of 3rd Avenue North on Thursday night. Police say that Gland was wanted for hitting his brother, Taiwan Gland, with a car and killing him.

Taiwan was found lying in the middle of an intersection near Campbell Park Elementary School in St. Petersburg around 2:39 a.m. on Monday morning.

