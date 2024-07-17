Supporters and developers of Rays-Hines Stadium deal come together in anticipation of major city council vote

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Pete City Council members are deciding whether to approve the Rays-Hines stadium development plan. On Thursday, the Council will make a decision that could drastically change the city.

"This is going to be the best baseball stadium that exists," said Stuart Sternberg, owner of the Tampa Bay Rays

For years, a project to build a new Tampa Bay Rays stadium and redevelop the Historic Gas Plant District has been in the works.

"I know that when this gets done, crossing our fingers, it's going to be an amazing project," said Sternberg.

On Wednesday, partners and developers joined together, voicing their support of the project.

"Our commitment is here for the community, our community is here for St. Petersburg, Tampa Bay, and the entire region. And it is our commitment is to do things in the most responsible fashion we can," said Brian Auld, President of the Tampa Bay Rays.

The deal has been controversial regarding its promises of affordable housing, minority business support, and job opportunities. It currently promises a minimum of 1,250 affordable housing units.

The deal states that Rays-Hines has a cap on how much they will put towards affordable housing, and the city would need to subsidize the rest of the cost.

The deal also promises that 15% of the work on the stadium and redevelopment will be done by disadvantaged workers and another 15% by apprentices.

President of the African American Heritage Association, Gwendolyn Reese, spoke at the event as well, saying she believes the deal will ensure the history of the gas plant district won't be forgotten.

"African Americans were not able to participate. Now we aren't just participating, we are helping to lay the framework of what it is going to look like," said Reese.

While many people support the deal, some residents say the deal doesn't do enough for the community.

"Meanwhile, our neighborhoods are having trouble, sidewalks are falling apart, people are getting evicted from their homes, people are getting foreclosed, people are struggling, working two jobs just to pay rent," said William Kilgore with the St. Pete Tenants Union.

The St. Pete City Council is scheduled to vote Thursday. The President of the Tampa Bay Rays, Brian Auld, said after years of work and planning, he's hoping for the best.

"However it goes, we are incredibly proud of what we put together and hopefully generate some positivity leading into these votes as they come up," said Auld.