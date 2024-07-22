Sunset Beach on Treasure Island to start charging for parking

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Changes are coming to a beach located on Treasure Island that could leave some feeling less than happy.

Starting July 29, officials will begin charging for parking on the side streets of Sunset Beach.

Those visiting will be required to use the ParkMobile app to pay $5 an hour. The rate will be applied 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

However, residents do have the option to purchase up to two parking passes for $45 per year and can add their visitor's license plate to their account so they won't have to pay.

While some side streets will allow parking on both sides all week long, other streets will only allow parking on one side on weekends and holidays.

Those who are found violating the rules could be responsible for a $60 fine. City lots will also be available to park in at a rate of $3.75 an hour.

Officials said the program aims to encourage visitors to use city lots first and ensure public safety, enabling residents to have unobstructed access to both their driveways and property.

If you'd like to leave feedback, you can email Commissioner Dickey at adickey@mytreasureisland.org.