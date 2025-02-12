Students at Eckerd College experience unusual reactions to water on campus

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Students at Eckerd College are having unusual reactions to the water on campus.

Some have complained of allergy-like symptoms whenever they shower or come in contact with the water at the college.

"I'm really hoping that they do find something because I don't think we're all crazy…there's something going on," said Abby King, a student on campus.

King said the water on campus has been causing issues.

"I've been experiencing a lot of allergies such as runny nose, itchy throat as well as multiple people have been complaining about red and itchy swollen eyes," said King.

Students said they are experiencing irritated eyes and red, itchy skin when they shower.

"Typically for me, personally it flairs up for about 30 minutes after my shower, and I am having to do homework and it's been impacting me to where I've been constantly having to get up and blow my nose," said King.

Student Life leaders emailed students saying they've been made aware of these concerns and "The instances we have heard are from all areas of campus without any clear explanation of what could be causing these symptoms."

"This could be another issue or it could have started with the hurricanes and it could have progressively gotten worse," said King.

Eckerd College Student Life said it has reached out to the St. Pete Water Resources Department because all potable water on campus comes from the city's water supply.

College officials also said they are working with an environmental consulting company called HRP Associates and the City of St. Pete to get further information about the issue.

Officials said the city will test the water this week.

"I'm hoping that they will be able to get things cleared out, and get a new system in," said King.

King hopes results from the testing will be released soon.

"I was very happy that they are taking further action with it and getting their outside sources involved," said King.