State Emergency Management rolls out new program to help people elevate homes

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Many people all over the Tampa Bay Area are still recovering from the storm surge from our recent hurricanes...and the state is stepping in to help.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management is rolling out its first program to help people elevate their homes, called Elevate Florida.

For Patricia Courtney, Gulfport isn't just her home, it's her whole life.

"This is where I planned on spending the rest of my days," said Courtney.

Hurricane Helene flooded her home, and since the storm, she's been doing all she can to move back in.

"Some days I'm committed to this…in the beginning, it's like, I can't…and then other days, it's like, let's get started. I'm here," said Courtney.

For people who live on our coast, like Courtney, future storms could bring even more devastation, but now the state is trying to help.

If you're approved, you could get funding to either elevate your home or have it rebuilt to elevation standards.

"If the major burden to elevating, which is the financial burden, is mitigated to a degree, then I think we all have a better chance of continuing our way of life moving forward," said Justin Keller, President of Advanced Engineering and Design Inc.

Keller said elevating homes is necessary.

"These roads are very low and they are inundated by high tide as it is today, so as the tide continues to rise and we start to experience a greater impact from sea level rise, access to these homes is going to be limited," said Keller.

Jonathan Hernandez has a construction company and agrees that elevation would protect homes from future storm surge.

"Some of the houses have electrical outlets kind of close to the flood and that is not up to code right now…we have to raise those and a lot of old houses have that issue," said Hernandez.

Many residents in Gulfport said elevating could be beneficial, but they said it needs to be practical. Some said they aren't able to climb up flights of stairs every day.

"I think since I had about 18 inches, 24 inches or something…if I can have it taken up three feet, I would do it," said Courtney.

State leaders said more information about how to apply will be rolling out soon, but in the meantime, you can prepare for the application by taking pictures of flood damage and documenting repair costs.

Courtney hopes coastal homeowners can get back to enjoying their beloved Gulfport.

"I want to get started because I would like to celebrate St. Patrick's Day in my beach cottage…and invite everyone else who has had these issues to be here and party on," said Courtney.