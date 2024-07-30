Started in the back of a truck, Tweeds now brings classic men's style to Tampa Bay

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Port Charlotte native Donald Carlson is a man of impeccable taste and unwavering faith in his dream. After all, he started his style crusade in the back of a truck.

"I bought a 16-foot box truck and built a suit shop inside of it and just started knocking on doors and asking people if they need a custom suit," said Carlson, the son of a successful dry cleaner.

Now, the stylish visionary behind Tweeds custom-suit shops for men is about to have five brick-and-mortar storefronts: Tampa, Sarasota, and St. Petersburg, with locations in Orlando and Naples opening this fall.

"When you look good, you feel good," he said. "When you feel good, you do good. I truly, truly believe that."

Tweeds excels at old-school Sinatra style, beautiful suits made to fit and fit well.

Donald's stores are smart, playful blends of classic tailoring and fitting (suits curated from the best European mills) and modern touches like Michael Jordan murals, flat-screen TVs, liquor bars, and even a basketball court.

Prices and styles vary and Donald said he welcomes men of all ages searching for fine clothes for all occasions.

