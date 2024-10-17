Stabbing suspect charged after jumping off an overpass onto I-275

TAMPA, Fla. — A man is being charged with attempted murder for his alleged role in a stabbing after jumping from an overpass onto I-275 and narrowly avoiding being hit by a semi-truck.

According to the Tampa Police Department, officers responded to reports of a stabbing at the Trails of Hunters Village Apartments on Wednesday night.

When officers arrived, they found a woman with multiple injuries and significant blood loss. She was taken to a local hospital and is listed in "stable condition," TPD said.

The suspect, Thomas Sapp, 31, was later spotted in a car on County Line Road over I-275 on Thursday morning.

Officers tried to stop traffic and limit public interaction. But before they could get to him, Sapp jumped from the overpass onto the interstate below, where he narrowly avoided being run over by a semi-truck.

Sapp sustained multiple injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital. TPD said he would be charged with attempted murder.