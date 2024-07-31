St. Pete's Sunshine City Popcorn Company keeps poppin' through recent adversity

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The only thing St. Petersburg couple Brooke and Evan Wolfe love more than popcorn is coming up with wild flavors to put on their popcorn.

Key Lime Pie. Creme Brulee. Black Truffle Garlic Parmesan.

"We have 78 flavors that we're currently rotating through," said Brooke. "The whole reason we went into this business was to bring joy."

Their vibrant new store, Sunshine City Popcorn Company, is a bright light in St. Pete's Grand Central District. The scratch kitchen pops everything fresh with choice ingredients, including all-world caramel corn.

Sunshine City Popcorn has been a hit with fans, local breweries (Green Bench, Golden Isles, Pinellas Ale Works) and businesses (the Straz Center) who carry their snacks.

But this slow summer season has been tough on the upstart business, and recent storm damage to their building has temporarily closed storefront doors to walk-in traffic.

Nonetheless, they keep poppin' through adversity. They've been pushing online sales to keep their faithful happy, feeding corporate gatherings and events, and relying on continued support fromthe Tampa Bay community that's returning their joy right back.

This Thursday, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Golden Isles Brewing Co. will be a lively pickup spot for online orders, saving everyone the hassle of steep shipping fees.

"Now the community is giving back to us," said Brooke.

For more on Sunshine City Popcorn Company, go here.