Watch Now
NewsPinellas County

Actions

St. Petersburg officer-involved shooting under investigation

Watch the latest ABC Action News headlines any time. Updated weekdays during from 4am to 11:30pm.
Police Lights (FILE)
Posted at 7:00 PM, Mar 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-30 19:49:48-04

An officer-involved shooting in St. Petersburg is now under investigation.

According to a press release, the shooting happened near the 1700 block of 40th St. S.

The suspect is in the hospital, but the officer was not injured.

The Pinellas Use of Deadly Force Investigative Task Force is investigating.

Latest Pinellas County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.