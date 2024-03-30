St. Petersburg officer-involved shooting under investigation
Posted at 7:00 PM, Mar 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-30 19:49:48-04
An officer-involved shooting in St. Petersburg is now under investigation.
According to a press release, the shooting happened near the 1700 block of 40th St. S.
The suspect is in the hospital, but the officer was not injured.
The Pinellas Use of Deadly Force Investigative Task Force is investigating.
