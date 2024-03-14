St. Petersburg man arrested after allegedly stabbing his girlfriend multiple times

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A man living in St. Petersburg was arrested after allegedly stabbing his girlfriend multiple times, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

A 911 caller initially said that a woman had stabbed herself and died. When deputies arrived on the scene, they located Nafa Secic, 50, with stab wounds to her chest and abdomen.

Secic's boyfriend, Rifet Redzic, 53, allegedly told police that he was asleep and woke up to Secic retrieving a kitchen knife and stabbing herself. Police say he told them he tried to stop her but was unsuccessful.

During an investigation, police noticed another stab wound on Secic's back.

Redzic apparently gave police inconsistent statements about what happened and eventually admitted to stabbing his girlfriend in the back. However, he still claims that the other stab wounds were done by Secic herself.

Redzic was arrested and charged with one count of first-degree murder.