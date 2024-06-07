St. Petersburg launches 'Safe Summer' Block Party and Friday Event Series

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Local leaders are working to combat summer safety concerns as kids are out of the classroom, especially after several recent shootings here in Tampa Bay involving teenagers.

For Lisa Wheeler-Bowman, keeping our youth safe has become her mission after tragedy changed her family for good.

"I lost my son to gun violence," said Lisa Wheeler-Bowman, Community Impact & Safety Liason. Gun violence left her with heartache she'll never repair. "If you have lost someone senselessly, you know. You never got a chance to say goodbye, trust me. You're going to think about them every day and what you could have done differently or could you have protected them? It's a lot to go through."

It's why she's pushing parents to look into local programs, like St. Pete's Safe Summer which kicks off Saturday, June 8, with the Safe Summer Block Party from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Campbell Park Recreation Center.

Families can enjoy summertime activities while learning about violence prevention. St. Pete police said programs like this play a major role in protecting our youth.

"If they go out and they have nothing constructive to do sometimes they'll get into a little mischief. So, that's where the city is trying to change things a little bit and provide opportunities for younger children to have a place to go or to do things that are constructive, so they don't go down the wrong path," Assistant Police Chief Michael Kovacsev said.

Kovacsev said teen car thefts and burglaries trend upward during summer months. He wants to remind everyone to be a responsible gun owner and lock up your firearm.

"It can fall into the hands of juveniles that may do something foolish with it and we see it over and over again. That is how the vast majority of our youth in the city obtain firearms illegally is when they break into a vehicle, someone forgot to bring it into the residence," Kovacsev added.

Preventing violence in our communities and among our youth is what pushes Wheeler-Bowman to encourage families to get more involved.

"I want to make sure our youth have choices. I want to make sure that the parents have information in their hands, that not only from programs that your child or your teen could be in over the summer but all through the year. These are our children, right? So we as parents as well, we have to take accountability," Wheeler-Bowman said.

Safe Summer Fridays will be held every other Friday, June 14 to August 9, from 6:30-10:30 p.m., at Lake Vista Recreation Center. It's for youth ages 12-16.