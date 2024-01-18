Watch Now
St. Petersburg Fire Chief Jim Large to retire in March

Posted at 2:01 PM, Jan 18, 2024
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg Fire Chief James Large will retire from his position on March 1, the city announced Thursday.

"During his 50-year tenure, Chief Large has led a dedicated team of firefighters, paramedics, EMTs, and support personnel who deliver exceptional service and high-quality care to the St. Petersburg community," Mayor Kenneth T. Welch said in a statement. "He stated last year that he planned to retire in 2024 at this major milestone in his career, and I look forward to guiding SPFR's transition into this next phase of leadership. We are grateful to Chief Large for his lifetime of service and commitment to public safety. We wish him and his family all the best in his future endeavors."

Chief Large worked in public service for 50 years in the city of St. Petersburg. He was named 2022 Florida Fire Chief of the Year by the Florida Fire Chiefs' Association.

The City of St. Petersburg said Deputy Chief Robert Bassett will serve as the interim Fire Chief while a national search for a replacement is conducted.

Large was in the headlines in 2023 relating to allegations of discrimination in an employee survey. He was placed on administrative leave in early August 2023, but was later reinstated by August 24.

