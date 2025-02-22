St. Pete woman charged with DUI manslaughter after hitting, killing man: SPPD

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A St. Petersburg woman is facing charges after she allegedly struck and killed a pedestrian on Friday, authorities said.

Police said Kimberly Barham, 29, was driving a silver Land Rover SUV south on Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Street South Friday night when she hit Tevin Griffin, 32, as he was crossing the road in an unmarked crosswalk.

Barham then allegedly left the scene of the crash, St. Petersburg Police said.

Griffin was taken to Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Barham faces charges including DUI manslaughter and leaving the scene of a crash involving death.