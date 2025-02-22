Watch Now
NewsPinellas County

Actions

St. Pete woman charged with DUI manslaughter after hitting, killing man: SPPD

St. Petersburg Police car generic
Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WFTS
St. Petersburg Police car generic
Posted
and last updated

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A St. Petersburg woman is facing charges after she allegedly struck and killed a pedestrian on Friday, authorities said.

Police said Kimberly Barham, 29, was driving a silver Land Rover SUV south on Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Street South Friday night when she hit Tevin Griffin, 32, as he was crossing the road in an unmarked crosswalk.

Barham then allegedly left the scene of the crash, St. Petersburg Police said.

Griffin was taken to Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Barham faces charges including DUI manslaughter and leaving the scene of a crash involving death.


ABC Action News anchor Andrew Kinsey spoke with U.S. Air Force Veteran, Jorie Allen, about her passion for running as she prepares for the 2025 Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic

Air Force veteran dominates Gasparilla Distance Military Challenge

Latest Pinellas County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.