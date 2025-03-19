St. Pete to make improvements to two sewage treatment facilities

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Last year's hurricanes caused issues surrounding St. Pete's water system.

Two sewage treatment facilities had to be turned off for days to protect them from storm surge.

The city is now investing $7 million to upgrade two sewage treatment facilities.

"It would be nice to be able to shower and not feel like I'm contaminating myself," said Barbara Korb, who has lived in St. Pete for 20 years.

Korb said after Hurricane Helene, she noticed a difference in her water.

"The first thing you notice is the sewer smell…" she said.

The city had to temporarily shut down both the Northeast and the Southwest water treatment plants during last year's hurricanes to protect the facilities during storm surge.

"It was very stressful. We had to go and use the showers at family's homes, make sure we had enough bottled water for us and the dogs," said Korb.

The Northeast sewage treatment plant leaked after Hurricane Helene.

The city said the water is safe to use now, but residents who live North of 30th Avenue North in St. Pete said ever since the storms, they've been taking precautions.

"When we have the storms, we get a lot of the sewer smells. Like, you feel like it's not safe to drink the water, even when they say it's safe to drink it, you're really afraid to drink it," said Korb.

"I would like to feel really good when I open my tap up and drink some water and make some coffee," said Sandra Lewis who also lives in St. Pete.

The Northeast and Southwest facilities will each receive $3.5 million for upgrades to prevent issues and protect them from storm surge during this hurricane season.

The Northeast facility was already undergoing a $70 million improvement project, but the extra funding will be used to make more upgrades.

It's something Lewis is excited about.

"Heck yeah! Bring it on!" she said.

"Hopefully, people can come down and feel like they can drink our water safely," said Korb.