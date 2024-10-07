St. Pete residents concerned about leftover debris from Hurricane Helene ahead of Hurricane Milton

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — As Hurricane Milton approaches the coast, residents in Pinellas County are preparing and still recovering from Hurricane Helene.

"Had to take all the carpet out, lost some furniture," said Teddy Peninger, a St. Petersburg resident.

"About $30,000 in appliances, we lost all of our beds, we had to rip about four feet of drywall off in our house. We lost all of our family pictures," said Stephen Sommer, another resident.

Now, they are preparing for Hurricane Milton.

"I don't know what to say about that, it's bad. That's all I can say. Its bad," said Peninger.

Residents said they are concerned about the storm surge and the debris and belongings still covering their yards from Hurricane Helene.

Residents said they are worried about a lot of this debris becoming dangerous if the wind is strong enough to pick them up and blow all of this stuff around their neighborhoods.

"My front yard has some…down the street it's everywhere. Its going to be like little missiles flying everywhere," said Peninger.

"With all of this around, it's going to become projectiles," said Sommer.

Sommer is now doing all he can to prepare his home before he evacuates.

"Board up the garage door, board up the windows and seal our doors with foam and stuff," said Sommer.

Peninger is doing the same.

"I hope it goes away, but it's bad. I might lose my house," said Peninger.

Sommer hopes his home is still intact after Hurricane Milton.

"After losing everything and another hurricane coming? What more can it possibly do?" said Sommer.