St. Pete Police search for 'person of interest' in shooting that killed 42-year-old man

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Pete Police seek information on a person of interest in the shooting that killed a 42-year-old man.

According to St. Petersburg Police, officers responded around 8:30 a.m. to a person shot at the 3400 block of 14th Avenue South Wednesday.

When officers arrived, they found a man identified as Deon Bell, 42, shot. He was taken to the hospital, where he died from injuries.

SPPD released a picture of a person of interest. The person was last seen at the 1300 block of 34th Street South.

Anyone with information is urged to contact St. Petersburg Police at 727-893-7780 or text TIP411.