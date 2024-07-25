Watch Now
St. Pete Police arrest 6 people and recover 100+ dogs from dog fighting operation

105 dogs were recovered from a dog fighting ring in St Petersburg. On July 18, St. Petersburg Police said they raided two homes in St. Petersburg.
Dog Fighting
Posted at 8:23 PM, Jul 24, 2024

ST PETERSBURG, Fla — 105 dogs were recovered from a dog fighting ring in St Petersburg.

On July 18, St. Petersburg Police said they raided two homes in St. Petersburg: one at the 3200 Block of Freemont Street and another at the 1900 Block of Quincy Street.

At the homes, they found over 100 dogs, treadmills for training them, and ledgers for keeping track of dog fights.

St. Pete Police Chief Anthony Holloway said that the sale of fentanyl and other narcotics funded the dog fighting operations.

At a press conference today, Chief Holloway showed before-and-after pictures of one of the dogs recovered, which appear to show that the dog now has major scars from the fights.

Dog before and after

Six people were charged with animal baiting and fighting.

The dogs will be put up for adoption, according to St Pete Police.

