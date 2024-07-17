St. Pete named Best US Foodie City in new study

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — One Tampa Bay city snagged the top spot for foodies in a new study published in June.

InsureMyTrip measured its rankings by looking at the average rating of restaurants, cafes, and bakeries, as well as the prices of cooking classes across 99 of the most populous cities in the country. It then gave all cities a score of one through 10, with 10 being the highest.

St. Petersburg finished on top with an overall score of 7.16. According to InsureMyTrip, the city has some of the best ratings for its cafes and restaurants—in fact, St. Pete cafes have an average rating of 4.52, while restaurants have an average of 4.41.

Geography also played a part. Due to St. Pete's coastal location, local eateries can offer fresh seafood straight from the Gulf. The study also found that three-course meals cost an average of $57.50, a relatively low cost compared to other cities.

Even Cape Coral was included in the study's top cities, finishing in 10th place with a score of 5.72.