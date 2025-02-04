St. Pete Mayor Welch outlines 2025 goals during State of the City Address

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Hurricane recovery and the Rays Stadium Deal are just two of the issues Mayor Ken Welch is dealing with in St. Petersburg.

On Tuesday, the mayor revealed his vision moving forward at the State of the City Address.

For people who live in St. Pete, 2024 was a year of tragedy and progress.

"There was a lot of debris and telephone poles down, and I think the city did a really good job of picking it up in a timely manner," said Kristin Warble, who lives in St. Pete.

At the State of the City Address on Tuesday, local leaders talked about recovery after hurricanes Helene and Milton.

"2.1 million cubic yards of debris that's been picked up in this city is goal post to goal post, 120 yards long, 50 yards wide, the height of the Empire State Building," said Copley Gerdes with St. Pete City Council.

Mayor Welch applauded the city's recovery efforts after the storms and outlined plans to make the city more resilient.

"Projects approved by council include floodproofing critical buildings, installation of an aqua fence at lift station 85 near Albert Whitted Airport, a $70 million Northeast Water Reclamation Improvement project which will increase the plant's ability to operate in higher levels of storm surge," said Mayor Welch.

Mayor Welch also touched on goals to improve education, reduce teen crime, improve equity and inclusion, support local businesses, and increase affordable housing

"Affordable housing is something that is really important to us, I think, as a city. I think it's important to not be pushing people away and keep the native St. Pete, kind of local vibe as it was and as it always was," said Corbin Lazier, who lives in St. Pete.

Mayor Welch also addressed the Rays-Hines Stadium deal.

He said the city is prepared to move forward without the baseball team if needed.

"We will not pursue this deal at any cost. The greatness and future of St. Pete does not depend solely on this deal," said Welch.

But he has hope the Rays will fulfill their part of the deal.

"Hopefully, a new stadium gets done in the next several years, but I guess we will have to see what happens with that," said Lazier.

"It would do amazing things for the city, so it would be a big bummer if that fell through," said Warble.