St. Pete man wins $1 million lottery prize after buying $5 ticket from butcher shop

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A man from St. Petersburg claimed a top lottery prize after he purchased a scratch-off ticket from a butcher shop.

The Florida Lottery said Charles Kelly, Jr., 53, won the $1 million prize while playing the $5 Gold Rush Doubler scratch-off game.

Kelly chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $685,000 at the lottery's Tallahassee headquarters.

He purchased the $5 ticket from Wildwood Meat Market, a butcher shop located on 28th Street South in St. Petersburg. The retailer received a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket. The Florida Lottery said the game's overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.98.

