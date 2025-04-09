St. Pete man was living with mother's body after she passed: Police

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Police are investigating after they discovered that a man was living with his mother's body in a St. Petersburg home.

The St. Petersburg Police Department said a landlord contacted officers to request a wellness check on 92-year-old Susan King on April 6 because they had not been able to contact her for several months.

When they arrived at the home on 2nd Avenue South, they spoke to her son, Michael Moulton, 67, who said his mother was visiting a friend's home and would be back in a day or two.

The next day, police returned to the home to see if King had come back. While searching the home, officers found her body in an "advanced stage of decomposition."

St. Pete Police said the preliminary autopsy results did not show signs of trauma or foul play, but Moulton was detained for an arrest warrant from 2013 for failure to appear on a theft charge.

They added that they are still investigating and additional charges could be coming.