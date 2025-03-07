St. Pete man charged with first degree murder in death investigation, PCSO says

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a man for the alleged murder of a man in St. Petersburg.

On Dec. 15, 2024, around 8:37 p.m., deputies responded to reports of a dead man at the 5100 block of 68th Street North in Unincorporated St. Petersburg. The 911 caller, later identified as James Butler, 53, said the victim was his tenant and lived in the detached shed on the property.

Deputies said when they arrived they found the victim, Aaron Reed, 32, had suffered multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

When detectives questioned Butler, he told them he had no idea who would harm Reed and that he had just gotten home after being released from jail, and found Reed dead on the living room floor.

Through their investigation, detectives found evidence that linked Butler to the murder of Reed.

On March 6, 2025, PCSO detectives arrested Butler and charged him with first degree murder.