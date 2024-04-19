St. Pete leaders launch new program to include residents in decision-making

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The City of St. Petersburg is trying to get residents more involved in decision-making.

City leaders have one million dollars available for an Innovative Equity Project.

The options to invest in for the Innovative Equity Project Initiative include: roof replacement, youth crime prevention, swim safety, volunteerism, and utility assistance.

"I think it's really important for people to be involved in what is going on with the money that they are putting out there," said Meagan McLaughlin, a resident in St. Pete.

Daveon Washington said he wants to see money go towards utility bill assistance.

"I have both a grandma and a mom that are a home owner and I think that would benefit them both," said Washington.

The city has put pop-up booths in four different locations where people can vote.

McLaughlin is a nanny and voted Friday for the swim smart program.

"Where there's pools all over, instances can happen so fast, so it's really important to get little kids into swimming," said McLaughlin.

Kadijah Shabazz works with middle school students and said she hopes more money will put into youth crime prevention.

"I feel as though the teens in the community need programs and they need to be pulled in, they need to be pulled of the streets, they need to be given constructive things to do," said Shabazz.

Residents have until June 12 to cast their ballot.

City leaders say the goals of the program are to promote equity and get people more involved with decision-making.

"Your voice matters no matter what, even if you're not getting your way, if you take the initiative to do your best and your part in the community, that's all that really matters," said Shabazz.