St. Pete City leaders set to discuss next year's budget and new millage rate

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — St. Petersburg city leaders are holding two public hearings to adopt the Fiscal Year 2025 budget.

The fiscal year starts Oct. 1. Leaders will consider a new millage rate of 6.4525, a .0150 reduction from the 2024 rate.

Although the millage rate is lower, you may still see an increase in your property tax bill as a result of an increase in property value.

Where are your property taxes being spent? 35% goes to the schools, 30% goes to the city, 22% goes to the county's operating fund and 12% goes to EMS, Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority and others.

The overall city budget is $902 million.

The general fund is $393.5 million, while a big portion of it goes to public safety: $160.4 million to the police department and $47.3 million to fire and rescue.

"This budget builds on our journey to making St. Petersburg a diverse, vibrant city that is guided by principled progress and intentional inclusivity where innovation, partnerships, and ingenuity create opportunity for all," Mayor Ken Welch said.

The first public hearing is Sept.12 at 6 p.m. The second will be held on Sept. 26.