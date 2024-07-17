St. Pete City Council reviews some final adjustments to Rays-Hines Stadium deal

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — After years of discussion and debate, the Hines-Rays stadium deal is getting close to being finalized.

On Tuesday, the city held the last Committee of the Whole meeting to review some of those tweaks.

Several details were hashed out with affordable housing remaining at the forefront of the discussion.

"Agreements that will set the path for progress in our city for decades to come," said Ken Welch, St. Pete Mayor.

When it comes to affordable housing, Rays-Hines can now convert market rate homes to affordable housing to meet requirements.

The deal states Rays-Hines has a cap on how much they will put towards affordable housing, and the city would need to subsidize the rest of the cost.

"Just reiterating my disappointment that in order to get the pieces of affordable housing in this deal, our current subsidy doesn't obtain any of that. We have to provide more subsidies," said Richie Floyd, St. Pete City Council member.

The plan also outlines deadlines for affordable housing developments...the first deadline of 300 units must be completed by 2030.

Another new detail is 15% of work done on the stadium and redevelopment will be done by disadvantaged workers and another 15% done by apprentices.

When it comes to sustainability, the updated plan outlines the stadium will be built with a de-watering system in case of a flood.

It will also be built to meet risk category three building requirements, which would be able to sustain winds up to a category four hurricane and water surge up to a category five hurricane.

"So I think from a policy standpoint, it makes sense for us that it would be built this way, but from a business standpoint, it makes sense for you guys too. So it's a win win," said Brandi Gabbard, council member.

William Kilgore with the St. Pete Tenants Union said the city should be allocating more money to the community upfront, rather than investing in a decades-long plan.

"It needs things that benefit the community. They say they are including a grocer, but it's not within 20 years in this plan, we need this stuff now, we needed it today, we needed it yesterday," said Kilgore.