St. Pete Beach deactivating all waterlines ahead of Hurricane Milton

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — St. Pete Beach announced that all waterlines will be deactivated as part of ongoing storm preparedness measures beginning at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, October 8. The waterlines will be completely offline until further notice.

The following services will be impacted:

  • flushing toilets
  • plumbing
  • no water access for cooking, cleaning, or bathing

Officials are urging residents to prepare by storing enough drinking, cooking, and sanitation water and by making alternative arrangements for toilet facilities.

Tropical Storm Milton strengthened slightly overnight and the risk of life-threatening impacts from the storm is increasing for the Florida Gulf Coast later this week.

