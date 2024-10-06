St. Pete Beach deactivating all waterlines ahead of Hurricane Milton

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — St. Pete Beach announced that all waterlines will be deactivated as part of ongoing storm preparedness measures beginning at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, October 8. The waterlines will be completely offline until further notice.

The following services will be impacted:



flushing toilets

plumbing

no water access for cooking, cleaning, or bathing

Officials are urging residents to prepare by storing enough drinking, cooking, and sanitation water and by making alternative arrangements for toilet facilities.