St. Pete artists invite the public into their studios at ArtsXchange

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Walking down the hallways of the ArtsXchange in the St. Pete Warehouse Arts District, you’ll notice more than 30 studios, each one of them home to a talented, unique artist living right here in Tampa Bay.

“So in the ArtsXchange campus we have a variety of different artists that are working within their studio spaces as well as offering different genres of art,” said Miss. Crit, who is a graphic designer.

These artists say having so many like-minded people all in the same building is such a benefit.

“You know we really help each other refine the work we are creating and also provide each other the encouragement to keep going, keep experimenting,” said artist Cora Van Vleet.

“Honestly I thrive on the community,” said artist Violet Iris. “Just having other artists who inspire you to work, you know having other artists here knowing they are working as well, kind of keeps you going.”

The Studios at the ArtsXchange have been so popular there is a waiting list to move in.

“It means that what we are doing is needed, and so as a non-profit you want to do work that’s needed, you want to feel like the mission you are pursuing is worthwhile and it really speaks to the need in the community and that’s what we are doing,” said Markus Gottschlich, Executive Director of the Warehouse Arts District Association.

“I’m totally honored to be in the company of these artists under one roof it’s amazing,” said artist Ricky Singh

“Picasso said every kid is an artist so just keep being a kid when you grow up,” said artist Juan Santos Garaton.

However, you don’t have to have a studio or even be an artist to feel welcome inside the ArtsXchange. The artists are eager to meet and interact with the public.

“So here on the ArtsXchange campus we are working on an open studio hour initiative,” said Miss. Crit. “Our open studio hours are available Wednesdays through Saturdays from noon to 6 p.m. Some artists may be in the studio working other artists may have their door open so they can peak their head in and see what’s going on.”

The artists say it’s a win-win for the public and the artists.

“So when people come in and view the artist’s studios it feels like it gives them permission to then be creative in their own lives and I love being a part of that,” said artist Laura Flavin.