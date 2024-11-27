St. Pete 7-year-old girl hopes to make 315 stockings for children in foster care

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 7-year-old girl in St. Petersburg already has Christmas on her mind!

She is thinking about ways to help children in foster care and hoping others may help her reach her goal.

Daisy Goodnight is raising money and using it to put together stockings.

"We wanted to give gift baskets out, but since Christmas is coming, we decided to make stockings," Daisy said.

Daisy has already raised about $800 and hopes to raise a total of $1,200. Any extra money will be donated to a nonprofit helping children in foster care.

"It just fills my heart. It's really exciting to see somebody so little be so generous and thinking of others rather than be so self-centered," said Daisy's mother, Whitney Goodnight.

Whitney Goodnight and her husband are in the process of becoming foster parents.

"We want to be a safe place for kids while they heal and their parents get better," Whitney said. "We just love kids. We want to be there to nurture and help."

The family teamed up with Christmas for Fosters, a nonprofit organization that works to alleviate the financial burden Christmas may create on foster parents.

People may still sign up to sponsor a child in foster care. A sponsor may shop for the child or give a monetary donation so others may shop. Each child receives necessities like clothes, a jacket and shoes. They also receive items off their wish list.

Daisy hopes to put together 315 stockings to also give to those children.

"We just want them to feel joy, excitement and happiness," Daisy said.

Daisy's mother said each stocking is $5 and people may make a donation on Venmo to @Whitney-Goodnight. Enter 9890 when prompted.

They're collecting monetary donations until Dec. 10.

To learn more about the nonprofit Christmas for Fosters visit: https://www.givejoycollective.com/

