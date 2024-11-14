St. John Vianney Catholic School in St. Pete closing due to hurricane damage

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. John Vianney Catholic School in St. Petersburg is closing its doors for good after Hurricanes Helene and Milton caused extensive damage.

The announcement was made during a Nov. 13 meeting with impacted parents.

The school building has been closed to students since Hurricane Helene brought flooding on September 27th. The building sustained electrical, HVAC, roofing, and structural systems damage.

“With Helene, it was the flooding, of course, and the storm surge. Unfortunately, all 10 buildings on our campus were underwater from 15 inches to about four feet,” said Director of Advancement and Engagement Janet Czyszczon in an interview with ABC Action News last month. “So then, with Hurricane Milton, it was obviously the wind. One-third of our classroom windows were blown out. About 95% of all the contents were completely ruined, so obviously, it’s going to be a long road ahead.”

St. John Vianney students will continue their current arrangement at St. Jude for the remainder of the year, operating as two schools on one campus. Students will be welcomed back at St. Jude next year as permanent students.

Bishop Gregory Parks wrote in a letter to families, "Though I am saddened by the impact of these storms on our community, I find great hope in the future of a united school community that will continue to provide an exceptional, faith-filled Catholic education for our young people."