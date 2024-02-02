Small plane crashes into mobile home park in Clearwater, multiple homes catch fire

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater Fire & Rescue is on the scene of a small plane that crashed into a mobile home park in Clearwater Thursday evening.

Officials said the call came in around 7:08 p.m., and firefighters were at the mobile home park south of Clearwater Mall by 7:15 p.m.

The FAA said a single-engine Beechcraft Bonanza V35 crashed into the park after the pilot reported engine failure. Officials do not yet know how many were on board.

Multiple mobile homes have reportedly caught fire, and firefighters from multiple jurisdictions are on the scene.

Clearwater officials have not yet reported if there are any injuries.

We’re on scene of a small plane crash at a mobile home park south of Clearwater Mall. Multiple mobile homes have caught fire. Firefighters from multiple jurisdictions are on scene. pic.twitter.com/1vBLnTnY8R — Clearwater Fire & Rescue Department (@clearwaterfire) February 2, 2024

The FAA said it will investigate along with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

This is a Breaking News story. ABC Action News will provide more updates as they become available.