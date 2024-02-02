Watch Now
NewsPinellas County

Actions

Small plane crashes into mobile home park in Clearwater, multiple homes catch fire

mobile home fire.png
WFTS
mobile home fire.png
Posted at 8:22 PM, Feb 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-01 21:03:19-05

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater Fire & Rescue is on the scene of a small plane that crashed into a mobile home park in Clearwater Thursday evening.

Officials said the call came in around 7:08 p.m., and firefighters were at the mobile home park south of Clearwater Mall by 7:15 p.m.

The FAA said a single-engine Beechcraft Bonanza V35 crashed into the park after the pilot reported engine failure. Officials do not yet know how many were on board.

Multiple mobile homes have reportedly caught fire, and firefighters from multiple jurisdictions are on the scene.

Clearwater officials have not yet reported if there are any injuries.

The FAA said it will investigate along with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

This is a Breaking News story. ABC Action News will provide more updates as they become available.

Latest Pinellas County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.