Shooting suspect sought in killing man, injuring girlfriend: Clearwater police

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater police are searching for a shooting suspect that killed one man and injured his girlfriend Saturday morning.

Clearwater Police Department homicide detectives are investigating the incident that occurred at about 2 a.m. at the Washington Square apartments at 2 Fernwood Ave.

A 51-year-old man died, while his 43-year-old girlfriend were taken to Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital with gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead, while the woman was treated and released.

According to a Clearwater Police Department report, the unknown suspect, who remains at large, arrived at the apartment and became involved in a confrontation with the woman's 19-year-old son.

That confrontation escalated into gunfire and both victims were shot.

Detectives do not believe this was a random incident.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Clearwater police at 727-562-4242.