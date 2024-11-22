Shooting death sparks investigation in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The St. Pete Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a 34-year-old man dead on Thursday night.

Officers responded to the Three Brothers Market around 7:10 p.m. where they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

No suspects have been arrested and no other details were immediately available. The investigation is active and ongoing.

