Shooting death sparks investigation in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The St. Pete Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a 34-year-old man dead on Thursday night.
Officers responded to the Three Brothers Market around 7:10 p.m. where they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.
No suspects have been arrested and no other details were immediately available. The investigation is active and ongoing.
