Seminole man arrested on bestiality charges for exploiting animals: PCSO

SEMINOLE, Fla — A Seminole man was arrested for allegedly transmitting videos of people engaging in intercourse with dogs.

Pinellas County Sheriff (PCSO) said they started the investigation on Dec 26, 2024, after they received information that bestiality was being shared on the internet.

Detectives identified Jose Amadeo, 53, of Seminole, as the person viewing and transmitting the videos.

PCSO said the videos showed adult males and females having intercourse with dogs and horses.

He was charged with ten counts of Sexual Activity Involving Animals.