Semi-truck driver falls asleep, crashes into construction zone: FHP

Posted at 12:08 PM, May 27, 2024
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Parts of US-19 at Curlew Road are closed after a semi-truck crashed into a construction zone Monday morning, according to officials.

The Florida Highway Patrol said around 9:45 a.m., the semi-truck's driver, a 64-year-old man, fell asleep at the wheel. The vehicle, which was transporting palm oil, then crashed into a construction zone in the southbound lanes of US-19 at Curlew Road.

FHP said the driver was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Crews are currently working to remove the obstruction, but FHP said in the meantime, the southbound lanes of the road are still closed. Drivers should find an alternate route until the lanes reopen.


