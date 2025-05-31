Roads closed on U.S. 19 as a moped crash with serious injuries is being investigated

CLEARWATER, Fla — Clearwater Police Department (CPD) responded to multiple 911 calls reporting an electric moped crash on U.S. 19, south of Seville Boulevard.

Police said the moped crashed into the retaining wall of the highway, causing the rider to be thrown over it onto the access road below.

CPD said the rider was taken to the Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital as a trauma alert with potentially life-threatening injuries.

The southbound lane of U.S. 19 and one lane of the access road below are closed for the investigation.