CLEARWATER, Fla. — Hulk Hogan’s Beach Shop remained closed Thursday following news of the professional wrestling icon’s death at age 71.

The life-size statue of Hogan — a popular photo spot for fans — was behind locked doors, as no announcement was made on when the shop might reopen.

Fans came by all day. Some left flowers. One mother and son said a prayer.

WATCH: Fans Mourn Wrestling Icon Hulk Hogan at His Clearwater Beach Businesses

Wrestling fans in Clearwater remember Hulk Hogan

And one man played the bagpipes in front of the store.

Just a few doors down, Hogan’s Hangout, the bar and restaurant he opened in 2022, was full of patrons. Many came not just for the food or drinks, but to share memories of a man they say was larger than life.

“I grew up watching him with my dad,” said Lacia Legg. “He brought a lot of good family fun. A lot of families got together and watched him and had a good time.”

Joe Maruro added, “Wrestling these days, I don’t like it. But back then with him, Andre the Giant, Superfly [Snuka] — they were amazing. That’s the fun times, and that’s who you want to remember.”

Some fans had speculated about Hogan’s health in recent weeks after he stopped making appearances at his popular weekly karaoke nights at the bar. Hogan had reportedly undergone neck surgery earlier this year.

On Thursday, those suspicions were confirmed. News of his death spread quickly, leaving fans stunned.

Born Terry Gene Bollea in Augusta, Georgia, and raised in Tampa, Hogan became one of the most recognizable figures in professional wrestling history. His larger-than-life persona helped transform the World Wrestling Federation (now WWE) into a global entertainment powerhouse during the 1980s and '90s.

In addition to his wrestling career, Hogan appeared in movies like Rocky III, starred in his own Saturday morning cartoon series, and was the focus of the VH1 reality show Hogan Knows Best. His image adorned everything from lunchboxes and T-shirts to action figures and video games, making him a merchandising phenomenon.

Hogan remained a fixture in the Tampa Bay area and launched multiple businesses. He opened Hogan’s Beach in Tampa in 2013, a waterfront bar and restaurant that later closed. That same year, he opened the original Hogan’s Beach Shop in Clearwater Beach, filled with wrestling memorabilia, souvenirs, and merchandise. His most recent venture, Hogan’s Hangout, became a tourist draw and a place where Hogan often mingled with fans.

Bryan Idol, a current NWA professional wrestler, said Hogan inspired him as a kid — and later became a mentor and friend.

WFTS

“In my whole world, the one constant was Hulk is immortal,” Idol said. “It’s hard to face a day like this. You never think it would happen, but here we are.”